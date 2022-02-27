Amryt Pharma plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of -0.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 268,027 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.