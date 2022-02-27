Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.17. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 16,158 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.30% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.