Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,751. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.