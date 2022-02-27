American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Financial Comparison

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Public Education and Udemy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $321.79 million 1.15 $18.82 million $0.98 20.18 Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 4.40% 4.08% 3.05% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Public Education and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73

American Public Education currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.11%. Udemy has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.10%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than American Public Education.

Summary

American Public Education beats Udemy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

