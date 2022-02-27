American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.