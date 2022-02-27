American International Group Inc. Sells 3,404 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

