American International Group Inc. Sells 2,429 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 94.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.7% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

