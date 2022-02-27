American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ciena worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 111.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 378,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

