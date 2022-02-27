American International Group Inc. Purchases 13,037 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Jabil worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

NYSE:JBL opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

