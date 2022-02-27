American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

