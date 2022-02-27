American International Group Inc. Has $14.47 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI opened at $151.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.23 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

