American International Group Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,118,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,789,000 after buying an additional 921,096 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 207,878 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 88,612 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.87.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

