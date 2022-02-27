American International Group Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

