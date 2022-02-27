American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

