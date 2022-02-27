American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AFG traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.07. 242,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

