American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

