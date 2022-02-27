American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.870-$5.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.87-5.07 EPS.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.46 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock valued at $637,279. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

