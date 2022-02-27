Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

