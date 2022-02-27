Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATEC stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Alphatec has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

