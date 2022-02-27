Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

