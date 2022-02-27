Alliance Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.83 (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ATST stock opened at GBX 963 ($13.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 996.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,017.09. Alliance Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 868 ($11.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($14.21) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,193.80). Also, insider Josephine Dixon acquired 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($13.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,719.68 ($14,578.65). Insiders have bought 4,247 shares of company stock worth $4,301,870 over the last three months.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

