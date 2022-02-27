Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.47

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 73184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

