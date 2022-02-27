Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $150.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

