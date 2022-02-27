Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $135.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BABA. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

