Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEX. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 352,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,435. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,262,000 after acquiring an additional 271,827 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 166,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.