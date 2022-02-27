Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 195,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $657,519. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

