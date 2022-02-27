Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $896 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.83 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.820-$5.970 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,730. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.89. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.