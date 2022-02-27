AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading 6.6% Higher

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.57. 203,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 948% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.31.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

