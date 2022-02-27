AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading 6.6% Higher

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.57. 203,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 948% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.31.
AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)
