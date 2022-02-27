Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €115.92 ($131.73) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($113.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €114.06 and a 200-day moving average of €112.79.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

