Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
ATSG stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
