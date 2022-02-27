Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATSG stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

