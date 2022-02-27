Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given a C$66.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a C$66.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$65.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.33. The company has a market cap of C$29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

