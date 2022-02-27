Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given a C$66.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a C$66.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.10.
Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$65.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.33. The company has a market cap of C$29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.
About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
Featured Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.