Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AGEN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.20. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
