Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.20. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agenus by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 1,572,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after buying an additional 1,066,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 805,169 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777.

