AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AES also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of AES traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,019. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

