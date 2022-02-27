ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

