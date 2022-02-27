Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.63% of Adtalem Global Education worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 382.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,407 shares of company stock worth $1,190,974. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

