ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

ADT opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ADT by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ADT by 9.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,076 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

