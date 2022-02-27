Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Trading Up 8.4%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.68 and last traded at $81.50. Approximately 1,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 85,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

