Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,522. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

