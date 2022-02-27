Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported sales of $30.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $207.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Absolute Software.

ABST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 196.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABST stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. 72,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,074. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $457.66 million, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

