AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT Raised to $40.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 347.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

