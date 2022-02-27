8,594 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

