8,121 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

