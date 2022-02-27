$8.03 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $29.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.76 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrainsWay.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. 10,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,902. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

