$7.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to report $7.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 billion and the highest is $7.54 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $32.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $40.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

