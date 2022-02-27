64,559 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNGO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $22,164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

