6,418 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

BMBL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

