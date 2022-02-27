6,323 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AerCap by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AER stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

