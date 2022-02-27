60,450 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SONY opened at $104.09 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.