52,556 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

