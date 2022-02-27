$51.13 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will announce $51.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $51.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $227.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Impinj stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,539 shares of company stock worth $4,619,765. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,528.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

